Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,758,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $562.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.76. The company has a market cap of $509.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

