Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VDC opened at $221.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $194.38 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.66. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.