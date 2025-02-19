Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $409,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 214.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $57,525,000 after acquiring an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $38,535,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.94.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at $342,223.20. The trade was a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,056.70. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $97,842,603. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

