Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.