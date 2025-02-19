Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,879 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 362,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 173,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 126,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

