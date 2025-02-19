Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

