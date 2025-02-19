Leef Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Leef Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 30,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 80,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Leef Brands Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Leef Brands Company Profile

Leef Brands Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

