Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2,280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

