Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $356.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.04. The company has a market capitalization of $661.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $356.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
