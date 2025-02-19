Legacy Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $425.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.48 and a 200-day moving average of $459.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.20 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

