Legacy Solutions LLC Invests $226,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 70.0% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 4.5 %

BATS QJUN opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

