Legacy Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
