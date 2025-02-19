Legacy Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 155,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after buying an additional 586,545 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after buying an additional 456,991 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,095,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,210,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 249,696 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

