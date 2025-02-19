Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 624,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Liberty Global has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

