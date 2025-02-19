Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 1299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03.
In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
