Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 1299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,657,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,288 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 888,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 275,647 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.