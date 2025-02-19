Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.91 and last traded at $85.69. 39,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 179,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Limbach from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a market cap of $963.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, Director David Richard Gaboury bought 531 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.51 per share, with a total value of $50,184.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at $195,730.21. The trade was a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,041,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

