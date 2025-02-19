Little House Capital LLC Sells 851 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %

AVGO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.24 and a 200-day moving average of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

