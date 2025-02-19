Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $428.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.65 and its 200-day moving average is $531.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

