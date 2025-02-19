Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $432.93 and last traded at $430.25. Approximately 1,014,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,476,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.19.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5,832.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

