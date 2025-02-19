Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 9.1% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $112.90.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Bet: Will Constellation Brands Pay Off?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dutch Bros: Percolating Higher on Hypergrowth, More Upside to Go
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.