Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $578,000 Investment in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Simplify MBS ETF comprises about 0.5% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after buying an additional 207,038 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,655,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,942.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

