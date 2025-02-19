Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,729 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,348,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,492,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,214,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,451,000.

CTA opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

