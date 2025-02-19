Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,650 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,811,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after acquiring an additional 585,420 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

