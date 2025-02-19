Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

