Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Benchmark started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

