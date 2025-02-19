Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 15,447 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $24.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

