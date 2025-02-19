Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $263.21 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $271.41. The company has a market cap of $300.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.05.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.