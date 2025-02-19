Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,092,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 127.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

