Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $11.56 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.97.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.