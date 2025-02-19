Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $630,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $185.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.