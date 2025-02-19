Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $601.17 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $561.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

