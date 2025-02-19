Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 755,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 893,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,577,000 after acquiring an additional 603,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

