LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after acquiring an additional 362,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 230,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.