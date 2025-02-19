Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. The firm has a market cap of C$281.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53.

In other news, insider Madison Venture Corporation acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.00. Company insiders own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

