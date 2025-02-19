Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – February 18th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Applied Materials, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to investments in companies that produce tangible goods through industrial processes, such as automobiles, machinery, or consumer products. These stocks are closely tied to economic conditions and can be influenced by factors like production costs, demand for goods, and global trade dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643,594. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day moving average is $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. 20,058,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $179.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,423,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425,969. The stock has a market cap of $502.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.24.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.28. 9,057,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $208.35.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,416,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,199. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $158.96 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,068. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.04 and a 200-day moving average of $303.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $995.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,873. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,067.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

