Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Shares Down 26.2% – Should You Sell?

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) shares were down 26.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 82,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 31,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maris-Tech
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.