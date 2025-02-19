Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $107.56. 3,760,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,860,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock worth $3,692,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 125.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

