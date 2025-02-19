Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Releases Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 2,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,149. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 million, a P/E ratio of -63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

