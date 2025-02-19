MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.58. MasterBrand has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.46%.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

