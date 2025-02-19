Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Financial Comparison

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -158.75% -89.12% -69.64% Match Group 15.84% -574.22% 12.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 0.00 Match Group 0 15 9 0 2.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Match Group has a consensus target price of $37.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Oblong.

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Match Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $3.81 million 1.04 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Match Group $3.48 billion 2.54 $651.54 million $2.02 17.44

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Volatility and Risk

Oblong has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Oblong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

