Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. Materion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.700 EPS.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. Materion has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $139.21.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Materion Company Profile

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

