Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Mativ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 619,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Mativ has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mativ in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

