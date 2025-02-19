MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.18 and traded as high as C$18.69. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.63, with a volume of 34,959 shares changing hands.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$725.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.18.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.