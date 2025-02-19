Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 139,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 607,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 83,941 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 595,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 507,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

