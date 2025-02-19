Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 12,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,748,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,587,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

