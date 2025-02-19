Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,594,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,671,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 120.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 19.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 910,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

