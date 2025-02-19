Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

