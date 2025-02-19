MediciNova (MNOV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNOV shares. D. Boral Capital began coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

