MediciNova (MNOV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNOV shares. D. Boral Capital began coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNOV

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Further Reading

Earnings History for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.