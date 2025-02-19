Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.500-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.8 million.

Medifast Stock Down 1.0 %

MED stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,304. Medifast has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

