Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. Medifast updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.500-0.000 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,304. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medifast has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.